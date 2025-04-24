Fairfax County Gunman Identified In Deadly Virginia Shooting That Injured Two Officers: Police

The gunman was identified Thursday, April 24, as Jamal Wali, 36, of Fairfax.

He had been pulled over shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, in the 4000 block of Majestic Lane while driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla.

Police say Wali was argumentative and refused commands. When backup arrived, he pulled a gun and shot two officers.

A third officer returned fire, hitting Wali four times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The two officers who were struck were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who shot Wali is a two-year veteran of the Fair Oaks Patrol District and has been placed on restricted duty.

Investigators also released a photo of Wali's gun that was recovered at the scene.

The Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau is leading the investigation. Internal Affairs and the Independent Police Auditor are conducting reviews as required.

Body-worn camera footage is expected within 30 days. The officer’s name will be released within 10 days, per department policy.

