Fairfax County Doctor Can't Believe Eyes After Near $200K Lottery Win

Fairfax County resident Michael Khalil was seeing double this week after realizing that he won a $194,543 jackpot playing a VIP Ultra ticket he picked up in his spare time.

“It feels unbelievable!” he later told Lottery officials. “I never saw myself as a lucky winner!”

Lottery officials said that VIP Ultra is on of dozens of online instant games that are playable through the Virginia Lottery app, with an odds of winning even a small prize at 1 in 2.54 chances.

The doctor, who specializes in optometry, said that there are no immediately plans for his unexpected cash windfall, and that he plans to stash it away for some fun on a rainy day.

