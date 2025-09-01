Mostly Cloudy 78°

Fairfax County Deputy Sheriff Charged With Domestic Assault In Virginia: Police

A Fairfax County deputy sheriff is facing charges after a domestic-related assault in Northern Virginia, police said.

Fairfax County Sheriff

Fairfax County Sheriff

Photo Credit: Fairfax County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

On Friday, Aug. 29, at around 4:43 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of Summit Corner Drive in Fair Oaks for a reported domestic incident, according to Fairfax County Police.

Investigators said the victim reported being assaulted during an argument.

Katherine Lepkowski, 36, of Fairfax, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said.

Lepkowski, a Fairfax County Deputy Sheriff, was charged with assault on a family member and released on a summons-releasable warrant.

Police noted that a mugshot was not available as of Monday, Sept. 1.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

