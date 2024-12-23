Fairfax County Death Row Killer Has Sentence Commuted By Biden

Their sentences have been reclassified from execution to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the White House announced.

This clemency decision aligns with President Biden’s long-standing opposition to the federal death penalty, except in cases of terrorism or hate-motivated mass murder. Biden’s administration imposed a moratorium on federal executions upon taking office, effectively halting the practice.

“This action ensures that future administrations cannot carry out death sentences that would not align with our current policies,” the President said in a statement.

Among those spared from execution are several high-profile inmates with DMV connections are:

Thomas Morocco Hager was convicted in a Fairfax County murder of a young mom.

David Anthony Runyon was involved in a Norfolk-based murder-for-hire scheme.

Jorge Avila Torrez, a former Marine from Virginia, was convicted of multiple murders, including the death of a female Naval officer at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall in 2009.

The President’s decision reflects his broader criminal justice reform agenda, which includes reducing reliance on the death penalty and promoting rehabilitation over punitive measures. Earlier this month, Biden announced clemency for nearly 1,500 individuals, marking the largest single-day clemency action in U.S. history.

“This Administration is committed to ensuring fairness in our justice system while prioritizing public safety and accountability,” the White House statement continued.

Critics of the move argue that the commutations disregard the gravity of the crimes committed by those on death row, while supporters applaud the President’s commitment to ending capital punishment and advancing systemic reforms.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.