Fairfax County Boosts Security Around Elected Officials After Deadly Minnesota Shooting

In response to the targeted shooting of Minnesota officials by a suspect posing as law enforcement, Fairfax County Police said they’re increasing patrols near the homes of local legislators — even though there is no specific threat here.

“The FCPD senior leadership team convened this morning to review the known circumstances of the targeted attacks on elected officials in Minnesota by a gunman impersonating a police officer,” the department said in a statement on Saturday, June 14.

“Our patrol officers and other assets are preparing to enhance our presence around homes and neighborhoods of legislators and other elected officials.”

The department emphasized that “there is no intelligence linking these attacks to Fairfax County.”

Still, officials said any future visits to elected officials’ homes by FCPD personnel will now include at least two uniformed officers, to ensure visibility and transparency.

The ramped-up security comes after a shocking national incident in Minnesota, where a shooter disguised as a police officer carried out what investigators described as a targeted attack against lawmakers.

Fairfax County Police said they’re watching the situation closely and are prepared to act as needed to protect local officials and residents.

