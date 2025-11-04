Fairfax Connector Bus Driver Rescued After Route 267 Crash In Virginia

It happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 267, right before the Wiehle Avenue exit, when 9-1-1 callers reported the bus had smashed into a guardrail and the driver looked unresponsive, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

When crews got there, they found the yellow Fairfax Connector bus jammed against the barrier, the driver pinned in the wreckage.

Firefighters jumped into action, cutting their way in and freeing the trapped driver, officials said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was on the bus — it wasn’t in service at the time of the crash, officials confirmed.

Firefighters stayed on scene for about 45 minutes before clearing.

MWAA Police and Toll Road units helped with traffic control while crews worked to clean up the scene.

