Dump Truck Crash On I-495 Blocks Lanes In Fairfax County: Virginia DOT

At approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, first responders were called to the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 52.8, where there was a truck that had crashed through a median and into a nearby wooded area, resulting in rubbernecking and multiple lane closures.

Crews could be seen investigating the crash as of 1:10 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, as they worked to evaluate the scene and determined what caused the incident.

According to the Virginia DOT, the south right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. No details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

