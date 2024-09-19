Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Dump Truck Crash On I-495 Blocks Lanes In Fairfax County: Virginia DOT

A truck went off-road on I-495 early on Thursday afternoon, leading to several lane closures that backed up traffic for miles in Fairfax County.

Traffic on I-495 in Virginia

Traffic on I-495 in Virginia

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, first responders were called to the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 52.8, where there was a truck that had crashed through a median and into a nearby wooded area, resulting in rubbernecking and multiple lane closures.

Crews could be seen investigating the crash as of 1:10 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, as they worked to evaluate the scene and determined what caused the incident.

According to the Virginia DOT, the south right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. No details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE