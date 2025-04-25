Driver Dies After Crashing Under Tractor-Trailer On I-495 In Fairfax County: VSP

The collision happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday, April 25, in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Old Dominion overpass, according to a police spokesperson.

Investigators said a fully loaded tractor-trailer carrying produce had slowed down because of traffic near a work zone when it was hit from behind by a sedan.

The sedan became lodged underneath the truck and came to a stop beneath it.

According to police, the driver of the sedan died at the scene. Police say identification is still pending and will be released once next of kin are notified.

The crash remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

