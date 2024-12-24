Driver Critically Injured In Single-Vehicle Christmas Eve Crash In Fairfax County (Developing)

The crash was reported around noon Tuesday, Dec. 24 on Pohick Road near Havenbrook Way in Newington, according to Fairfax County Police, and the driver, only described as a woman, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate, officials said. Police have not yet released details about what caused the crash or the driver’s identity.

Pohick Road remains closed in both directions as investigators work the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.