A Woodbridge man is back behind bars after Fairfax County Police say he stole a vehicle from the courthouse parking lot shortly after being released from jail, then burglarized a woman’s home in Burke later the same day.

Derling Gustavo Hernandez, 28, had just been released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, May 27 when police say he stole a car from the Fairfax County Courthouse.

Just hours later, at around 7 p.m., officers were called to the 9500 block of Millgate Place in Burke after a woman reported that a stranger had entered her home.

Police said the victim armed herself with a weapon, prompting Gustavo Hernandez to flee. He then left in a vehicle — which officers quickly located nearby.

The suspect, later identified as Gustavo Hernandez, was taken into custody without incident.

Officers confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen from the courthouse, where Gustavo Hernandez had been released earlier that day.

He was arrested and taken back to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Burglary;

Grand larceny – auto theft;

Destruction of property;

Credit card theft;

Drunk in public.

Police said Hernandez is being held without bond.

