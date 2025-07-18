DEI Hiring At George Mason Under DOJ Investigation For Reported Race, Sex Bias

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division says it has opened a full investigation to determine whether the Fairfax-based university engaged in “a pattern or practice of discrimination” in its employment policies, including hiring, promotion, and tenure.

The probe stems from internal emails, public remarks, and hiring panel documents indicating that university leadership, including President Gregory Washington, may have prioritized “diversity” over equal opportunity in staffing decisions, according to the DOJ.

“It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

“When employers screen out qualified candidates from the hiring process, they not only erode trust in our public institutions—they violate the law, and the Justice Department will investigate accordingly.”

According to the DOJ’s July 17 letter to GMU’s Board of Visitors, the agency has reviewed communications from President Washington indicating that “race and sex have been motivating factors in faculty hiring decisions.”

In a July 2020 email, Washington told faculty he planned to “develop” a tenure and promotion process that would benefit “faculty of color and women in their professional work," prosecutors said.

He also reportedly said he would create “specific mechanisms in the promotion and tenure process that recognize the invisible and uncredited emotional labor that people of color expend.”

Other internal documents provided to federal officials show GMU listed the race of faculty hiring panel members to “ensure greater non-white participation” in selection committees, according to the DOJ.

The letter also cited a recorded 2020 discussion in which Washington said he would lead with an “anti-racism” agenda, defining the term as a “verb” that meant “conscious efforts and actions to provide equitable opportunities at a systematic level.”

Additionally, the DOJ pointed to a 2022 post on X.com (formerly Twitter) in which Washington praised a staffer who “helped incorporate DE&I in curriculum, the hiring process & more.”

The DOJ says it has “not reached any conclusions,” but will evaluate all available evidence.

The probe is being led by Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Eric Sell of the Civil Rights Division. A university response is expected.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.