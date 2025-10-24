‘Deeply Humbling’: Fairfax County Firefighter Burn Sparks Major Safety Overhaul

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD), working with UL Research Institutes’ Fire Safety Research Institute, released a final report and video summary detailing findings from the Significant Incident Investigation Team (SIIT).

The investigation followed a live fire training accident at the department’s Training Academy on Oct. 13, 2024.

After the incident, Fire Chief John Butler activated a multidisciplinary SIIT, bringing together FCFRD members and outside experts to pinpoint what went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again.

The months-long investigation included more than 40 interviews and extensive policy reviews.

It also featured first-of-its-kind live fire experiments at the academy in May 2025, where researchers measured real-time heat and temperature data to study how ventilation, fuel load, and equipment affected fire behavior and firefighter safety.

“This was a deeply important and humbling process,” Butler said. “Our mission is to protect life and property, and that includes the lives of our own members."

"The lessons learned here are grounded in science, transparency, and accountability and will make live fire training safer not only in Fairfax County but across the fire service.”

Officials said the collaboration marks a new era in evidence-based fire science, setting a model for safety improvements across departments nationwide.

