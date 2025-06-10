Partly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Deadly Daylight Stabbing Rocks Fairfax County Community; Suspects Sought: Police (Developing)

A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight along a major Fairfax County roadway on Tuesday, June 10, authorities confirmed.

Fairfax County Police

Fairfax County Police

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department and medics with Fairfax Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at the intersection of North Kings Highway and Richmond Highway in Groveton around 2:22 p.m., the department said.

Responders found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

He was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead on arrival at 2:41 p.m., according to reports.

Police say they are searching for two unknown men last seen wearing all black. No arrests have been made as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Southbound Richmond Highway at North Kings Highway has been closed amid the ongoing investigation..

Expect traffic delays in the area. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE