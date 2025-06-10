Deadly Daylight Stabbing Rocks Fairfax County Community; Suspects Sought: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department and medics with Fairfax Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at the intersection of North Kings Highway and Richmond Highway in Groveton around 2:22 p.m., the department said.

Responders found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead on arrival at 2:41 p.m., according to reports.

Police say they are searching for two unknown men last seen wearing all black. No arrests have been made as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Southbound Richmond Highway at North Kings Highway has been closed amid the ongoing investigation..

Expect traffic delays in the area. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

