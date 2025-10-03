Deadly April Police Shooting Of Jamal Wali In Fairfax County Was Justified, Prosecutor Says

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano released his findings into the April 23, 2025, officer-involved shooting on Majestic Lane in Fair Oaks. He concluded that Officer Ian Lachapelle “reasonably believed deadly force was necessary” when he opened fire on Wali during a violent traffic stop.

Wali, a Fairfax resident, became irate during a routine traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker, ultimately pulling a gun and firing shots at officers, who returned fire and fatally struck him.

He had been pulled over shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, in the 4000 block of Majestic Lane while driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla.

At one point, Wali told the officer: “Today’s the day buddy.”

Harrowing bodycam footage of what turned into a deadly traffic stop was released earlier this year by the Fairfax County Police Department, showing what led to Jamal Wali's death.

* WARNING: Video contains graphic language and police-involved shooting *

Wali cautioned that he was armed when the initial officer approached his vehicle, and repeatedly said that "you're f---ing killing me."

"I should have served with the Taliban. I was concerned and a dumba-- f--- when I was concerned about Taliban, but in America since 2016 ... I worry about you people. I just get deeper, and deeper, and deeper."

The officer called for backup, and Wali continued to rant and refused to cooperate before pulling his gun, striking one officer — who survived — before other officers returned fire.

As Officer Michael Weaver reached for Wali’s left wrist, Wali allegedly pulled his firearm, chambered a round, and fired. The bullet struck Weaver’s right arm and Antal’s left arm before lodging in a nearby parked car, investigators said.

Additional first responders were called to the scene to render first aid, but Wali later died at an area hospital.

“Mr. Wali reached for and discharged his firearm, striking two officers. This posed an imminent threat to both officers as well as others near the traffic stop,” Descano wrote. He said the use of force “did not violate any criminal laws.”

Wali had been living in the United States legally for more than a decade and has worked alongside US military services overseas.

"My review of this incident leads me to conclude that Officer Lachapelle’s use of force did not violate any criminal laws," Descano said.

"Accordingly, I find no violations of criminal law on the part of Officer Lachapelle and decline to bring any criminal charge against him."

