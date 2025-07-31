David Elliot, 23, was arrested at his Fairfax home and charged with five counts of burglary following a joint investigation by Fairfax County Police and the City of Fairfax Police Department, authorities announced Wednesday, July 30.

According to investigators, the charges stem from two early-morning burglaries at Star Tobacco at 10665 Braddock Road near Kings Park West.

Officers first responded to the shop at 4:28 a.m. on June 26 after a commercial burglary alarm was triggered. Investigators said surveillance footage showed a suspect breaking into the business and stealing Kratom products before fleeing.

On July 13 at 5:11 a.m., police were called to the same store for another burglary alarm.

This time, officers found the front door broken and discovered Kratom products had again been stolen, investigators said.

Detectives later learned from the City of Fairfax Police that three similar burglaries had been reported in their jurisdiction, leading investigators to link all five cases to the same suspect, according to police.

Elliot was taken into custody Friday, July 25, at his home. Police said evidence of the burglaries was recovered at the residence.

He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, charged with five counts of burglary.

Elliot was released later on a $5,000 bond, according to police.

Fairfax County Police said vape shops have become a frequent target in a wave of burglaries across the region, with suspects seeking high-value items like vape pens and Kratom, an herbal product often resold illegally.

