Crash On I-95 In Fairfax County Backs Up Traffic For Miles: VDOT

The crash happened at mile marker 165, near the VA-7 interchange, around 11 a.m. on July 1, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.

At least one lane and the left shoulder were shut down, with multiple emergency vehicles seen on scene.

“On I-95 at mile marker 165 in the County of Fairfax, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed,” VDOT said.

VDOT traffic cameras showed fire engines and ambulances on the highway, blocking traffic across multiple lanes. Trucks and cars were seen backed up onto ramps, with some drivers stuck with nowhere to go.

The Express Lanes remained open, but congestion spilled well past the crash zone.

