Christine Woodson, 31, who has no fixed address, was wanted on 16 active warrants after she was found responsible for stealing more than a dozen Ninja Slushi appliances from stores across Fairfax County, totaling over $10,000 in theft over the past year.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, an officer on patrol in the area of Russell Road in Hybla Valley spotted a rental van "driving suspiciously" before the driver committed a traffic violation, resulting in Woodson's arrest.

During the traffic stop, police say that there were two women inside, and Woodson attempted to provide a false name to officers.

It was later determined that Woodson had 16 active warrants out for her arrest.

Woodson was ultimately identified as the person responsible for stealing the Ninja Slushi machines, largely from Target stores.

Since May, Woodson has been linked to at least eight similar burglaries, many near the Springfield Mall.

Woodson was arrested without incident and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where she was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Grand larceny;

Ten counts of petit larceny;

Two counts of larceny with intent to resell;

Possession of burglarious tools;

Organized retail theft;

Failure to appear.

She is being held without bond.

