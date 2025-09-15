Bulldozer Stolen In Fairfax County Sold On Facebook Marketplace, Tracked To Kentucky: Police

Fairfax County police said Dushon Raynard Sheperd, 34, of Michigan, is accused of stealing the bulldozer from a site near Chain Bridge Road and the Dulles Toll Road in McLean around 10 a.m. on Aug. 11.

According to investigators, Sheperd took the bulldozer “under the guise that it needed maintenance” before having it towed from the site in Fairfax.

Detectives tracked the stolen dozer via GPS two days later to Laurel County, Kentucky, where it was found in the possession of a person who said they bought it under false pretenses through Facebook Marketplace.

After further investigation, police said Sheperd was identified as the suspect who sold the bulldozer after stealing it in Virginia.

Detectives later obtained a warrant for larceny by false pretense.

Sheperd was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting extradition back to Fairfax County, police said.

