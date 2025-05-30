The Fairfax man is facing a slew of charges after a disturbing string of sex offenses and assaults unfolded over the span of just a few hours in the Fair Lakes area, according to Fairfax County Police.

Bekele Bengessa, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, May 28, after allegedly groping multiple women, masturbating in a vehicle, and later attacking an officer who tried to take him into custody.

It started around 5:04 p.m., when two women reported being touched inappropriately near the 11700 block of Fair Oaks Mall.

Officers began canvassing the area immediately.

Minutes later, at 5:17 p.m., police received a second report — this time from the 13000 block of Fair Lakes Shopping Center, where a man was allegedly masturbating inside a car. Officers responded, but the suspect fled before they arrived.

Using surveillance footage and Flock camera technology, investigators were able to quickly identify the suspect and his vehicle.

Then, at 7:41 p.m., a third call came in from the 12200 block of Fairfax Towne Center, where another woman said a man approached her in a parking lot and assaulted her.

By 8:12 p.m., officers located Bengessa at his residence.

When they attempted to arrest him, police said he assaulted an officer before being taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Bengessa was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Two counts of sexual battery;

Indecent exposure;

Obstruction of justice;

Two counts of assault on law enforcement officers.

He is currently being held without bond, police said Friday.

