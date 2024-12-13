Alley-Oops! George Mason Basketball Team Duped By Sham Travel Agent In $100K Scheme: Feds

Maurice Eugene Smith, 44, is facing charges of wire fraud for allegedly scamming the Patriots out of their international trip, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In June 2023, GMU representatives began planning the trip with a company referred to as "Company A" in court records.

Smith, operating through Eugene Toriko LLC, was hired to handle logistics for 30 people, including transportation, hotel accommodations, activities, and some meals, for a fee of $149,542.40.

By April 2024, the George Mason University Foundation (GMUF) signed a $159,756 contract and wired an initial deposit of $55,914.60 to Company A.

Over the next several months, $109,756.07 was transferred to Smith’s company, with supporters and family members of the team also paid additional funds to accompany the trip.

Court documents state that Smith alleged that he reserved 30 roundtrip seats between Ronald Reagan National Airport and Nassau International Airport, with a $3,000 deposit due in May 2024.

He also purportedly reserved rooms for the team at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar; however, despite receiving nearly $110,000, Smith allegedly failed to make any payments to airlines, the hotel, or activity providers in the Bahamas.

Prosecutors say no reservations were finalized, and no money was spent to secure the trip.

As late as three days before the scheduled departure in August 2024, Smith allegedly continued sending emails and texts pretending the trip was on, discussing flight details, room assignments, and resort fees.

The scam unraveled when GMU representatives discovered no reservations had been made, leaving the team stranded without a trip.

None of the money has been returned to GMUF.

Officials noted that Smith claimed his professional liability insurance would cover the losses, but it was later discovered his insurance had lapsed, leaving him uninsured.

Smith is charged with wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.