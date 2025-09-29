21-Year-Old Man Killed In Fairfax County Shooting; Three Alexandria Suspects Arrested: Police

Fairfax County Police said officers were called around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, to the 3400 block of Buckman Road in Woodlawn for a report of vehicle tampering.

While in the area, officers found Alexandria resident Jaylin Hartless suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR efforts failed.

Tips submitted through Fairfax County Crime Solvers helped detectives identify three suspects, according to the department.

Tavon Ferguson, 31, of Alexandria, was wanted out of Alexandria City and transferred to their Adult Detention Center before warrants were obtained in Fairfax County for:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He will be extradited back to Fairfax County.

Tennida Ferguson, 49, of Alexandria, was charged with:

Accessory to murder after the fact;

Concealing evidence;

Obstruction of justice.

She is being held without bond.

Tavon Lang, 32, of Alexandria, is charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is also being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

