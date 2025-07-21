1 Dead, 3 Injured In 4-Car Pileup On I-495 In Fairfax County: State Police (Developing)

The crash happened around 3:08 p.m. on July 21 in the northbound lanes near Braddock Road and Exit 54A for George Mason University and EagleBank Arena, according to Virginia State Police.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck: a Toyota Tacoma, Scion XB, Honda Civic, and Ford F-150.

The Scion’s driver died at the scene, officials confirmed. One passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, and two more victims were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Photos from the scene showed the Scion flipped on its side, crushed and mangled in the center of the highway divider. Debris littered the road in both directions.

All express lanes and all but one mainline lane were closed as troopers worked the scene and began their investigation.

Virginia State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

