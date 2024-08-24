Woman Restrained Kids With Tape At Fairfax County-Licensed Day Care Facility: Police

Sumy Shah, 47, turned herself in to police this week following an investigation into allegations that on multiple occasions she restrained children using tape at the facility.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, earlier this month, officers were called to the 3600 block of Paul Street in Bailey's Crossroads to investigate a reported assault, and it was determined that Shah allegedly abused the children.

An arrest warrant for two counts each of misdemeanor assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were obtained by police, and on Tuesday, police say that she turned herself in.

Shah was temporarily held on an unsecured bond and has since been released.

On her daycare.com profile, Shah called her facility "the best choice for early childhood education in Alexandria."

"Our Daycare offers a secure and stimulating environment where children can explore, learn, and grow under the supervision of our dedicated and experienced educators," her profile states.

"Our daycare programs are designed to cater to the varying needs of young children, and we incorporate a wide range of activities designed to foster an engaging and stimulating learning environment."

