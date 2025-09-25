‘Politically Motivated’ Death Threat Texted To Republican Virginia Delegate Kim Taylor

Republican Delegate Kim Taylor of Dinwiddie received the threat by text message on Thursday, Sept. 25, her campaign confirmed.

“Earlier today, Delegate Kim Taylor received a politically motivated death threat by text message to her campaign. Our campaign takes every threat seriously and this was no exception,” campaign spokesperson Jacklyn Washington said in a statement.

The person responsible for the threat has already been apprehended by the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Department following a swift investigation, officials said.

DeWitt resident Michael Ray Strawmeyer, 33, has reportedly been identified as the person responsible for the threat and was arrested and charged.

"Delegate Taylor is safe and doing well," Washington said. "She is grateful for the decisive action of law enforcement and remains focused on serving her constituents. No threat will distract her from the work she was elected to do.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin weighed in shortly after the arrest, calling Taylor “a strong leader, a fighter, and a true public servant.”

“Please keep her and the law enforcement heroes who acted so quickly in your prayers,” Youngkin posted.

Kim Adams, a former opponent of Taylor's, released a statement regarding the incident, calling for solidarity.

"Threats and violence have no place in our politics or our communities," she said. "I have personally reached out to Delegate Taylor, and I’m grateful she and her family are safe and that the suspect is in custody thanks to the swift work of the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Department.

"We’re stronger when we stand together against hate and fear."

No further details about the suspect had been released as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

