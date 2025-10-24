Mostly Cloudy 58°

Peter Kavaljian Dies Weeks After DWI Crash In Fairfax County

A Virginia man who was cited for drunk driving after a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, which were initially thought to be non-life-threatening, police said.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Fairfax County Police identified the driver as 65-year-old Peter Kavaljian of Clifton.

Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Clifton Road and Moore Road, according to the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Investigators said Kavaljian was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger east on Moore Road when he failed to stop and was struck on the passenger side by a 2016 Ford Fusion.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries “initially believed to be non-life-threatening,” police said. 

Detectives later determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Kavaljian was issued a summons for DWI.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the medical examiner’s office notified detectives that Kavaljian had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

