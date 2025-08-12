The crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, at Aden Road and Parkgate Drive in Nokesville, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators said 18-year-old Luke Alexander Altman, of Fairfax, was driving a 2012 Mazda 5 south on Parkgate Drive when he tried to make a left turn onto eastbound Aden Road.

In doing so, police say Altman turned directly into the path of a 2015 Honda CRF250L motorcycle traveling east.

The motorcyclist — identified as 28-year-old Austin Matthew Dungan, of Bealeton — crossed the center line to avoid the Mazda, but instead collided head-on with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler heading in the opposite direction.

Both the motorcycle and Jeep left the roadway after the impact.

Dungan was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. The Jeep’s driver, a 43-year-old Nokesville woman, and her 15-year-old passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Altman and a passenger in his Mazda were uninjured and stayed at the scene.

Altman was charged with reckless driving – fail to yield the right of way. He was released on a summons and has a court date pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

