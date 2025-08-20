Overcast 76°

Ibrahim Mansaray Chased Down Minors Seeking Sex, Police Say

A 22-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly chasing down two juvenile girls in Virginia and propositioning them for sex, police said.

Ibrahim Mansaray

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Officers responded to the 13000 block of Laurel Rock Drive in Clifton at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, for a reported sex offense, according to Fairfax County Police officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the caller advised officers that two underage girls were walking in the area when a man approached and solicited them for sexual acts. 

The girls were not injured, and no physical contact was reported, according to police.

Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit took over the case. 

During their investigation, police said detectives identified the suspect as Ibrahim Mansaray, 22, of Clifton, who had “pursued the girls on foot and propositioned them both for sexual acts.”

Mansaray was arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, police said. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

“Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance,” Fairfax County Police added.

