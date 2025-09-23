Florida Man, Homeless Accomplices Nabbed In $30K Fairfax County Heist: Police

Fairfax County Police said the suspects — identified as Nicolay Cubillos Pacheco, 29, Saul Guadalupe Gonzalez, 38, both of whom have no fixed address, and Heller Roncancio Espitia, 27, of Florida — are all facing felony charges after last week’s burglary in the 6500 block of Kelsey Point Circle in Kingstowne.

Officers were called to the home around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, after a resident returned to find a door unlocked and the house ransacked.

Detectives determined between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of property had been stolen.

The investigation led detectives to a vehicle linked to the burglary, which was tracked to the 5600 block of Gary Avenue in Alexandria. With backup from the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit and Alexandria Police, investigators tied the suspects to the heist.

Inside, detectives recovered evidence believed to be stolen from the home — along with burglary crew gear including:

A license plate flipping device;

Cell phone and Wi-Fi jammers “used to disrupt security cameras;”

Window punches and other tools.

All three men were arrested and hit with charges of statutory burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen property with intent to sell, and possession of burglarious tools.

Each is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police said the suspects are also wanted in connection to burglaries in multiple states. Detectives are investigating whether they’re tied to more break-ins in Fairfax County.

“This case was strengthened by the collaboration of our detectives and the support of our Real Time Crime Center, which helped generate leads and connect the suspects to the burglary,” FCPD said.

