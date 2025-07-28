Christopher Dudley, 46, of Fairfax, was arrested on Wednesday, July 24, and charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and eight counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, the Fairfax County Police Department announced Monday, July 28.

Police say detectives with the department’s Child Abuse Squad launched the investigation after a July 15 referral from Child Protective Services, which alleged Dudley had inappropriately touched a child multiple times.

As detectives continued investigating, three more victims came forward, reporting inappropriate contact by Dudley in incidents dating back to 2004, officials said.

At the time of his arrest, Dudley was working as a real estate agent and volunteer EMT with the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad in Montgomery County.

He also previously worked as a voice coach at St. Paul’s Parish in Washington, DC, gave private voice lessons through his business Dudley Vocals, LLC, and served with the Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department in Fairfax from 2010 to 2012, police said.

Dudley is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

“Victim specialists from our Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance,” FCPD said in a statement.

