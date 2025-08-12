Already Locked Up, Alexandria Man Charged In Hybla Valley Rock-Smash Burglary Spree: Police

Detectives say 23-year-old Eliasar Flores Flores was linked to a string of April break-ins where storefront doors were shattered with a rock before cash was stolen.

One of those happened on April 17 around 2:15 a.m., when officers were called to La Taza Panaderia in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway for a burglary report, according to Fairfax County police.

The suspect allegedly smashed the door, grabbed money, and ran. Similar incidents soon pointed investigators toward the same man.

With help from the Department of Forensic Science, detectives identified Flores Flores as the suspect, police said.

Flores Flores, already being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, was served with warrants for four counts of burglary; five counts of destruction of property; and three counts of petit larceny.

He remains held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Vernon District Station as the investigation continues.

