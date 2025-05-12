The 18-year-old Robinson Secondary School student died after crashing his Toyota Highlander into a tree on Chapel Road in Clifton on May 8, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, and found the SUV had veered off the road. Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Richmond was just weeks away from graduating. His future was bright, and his impact already profound.

In just hours, a GoFundMe created in his memory raised thousands of dollars in support of a scholarship fund to honor his greatest passion: combat robotics.

Richmond was an Eagle Scout who helped renovate a disability ramp at Burke Community Church, his family said, but it was his mind for engineering that truly set him apart.

He built robots. He gave free CAD and skills workshops to aspiring young engineers. He even launched his own business building robots for international clients — all while still in high school.

His mother, Connie, often heard his 3D printer humming late into the night. Now, she, her husband Eric, and brother Nick are left in what a family friend called “deafening silence.”

“Alex was truly gifted,” wrote fundraiser organizer Jessica Cabrera. “He was building motorized bicycles, mentoring others, and pushing the limits of innovation before he could even vote.”

On Mother's Day, just three days after the crash, the community flooded the Richmonds with messages of love and support. More than $6,000 has been raised to help the family cover funeral costs and launch the Alex Richmond Memorial Scholarship Fund for young engineers.

Fairfax County Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 703-280-0543.

"Funds from this page will all go directly to the Richmond family to cover funeral costs and hopefully start a robotics scholarship in Alex's name to help other young aspiring robot builders achieve their dreams, Cabrera said"

The GoFundMe can be found here.

