A Guatemalan national who was previously deported twice is in custody again after being arrested in Chantilly and charged with abduction, assault, and felony strangulation, federal officials announced.

Wilmer Ramos-Giron, 34, was taken into custody on April 24 by officers from ICE Washington, DC and the Virginia State Police, according to ICE.

Ramos-Giron, who has a past federal firearms conviction, had already been deported from the US in 2012 and again in 2020, but ICE says he illegally reentered the country each time.

On Jan. 27, Fairfax County Police arrested Ramos-Giron and charged him with abduction by force, assault on a family member, and felony strangulation causing injury.

ICE filed a detainer request that day, but the local jail declined to honor it and released him before agents could take him into custody.

"Wilmer Ramos-Giron represents a significant threat to our Virginia residents," ICE Washington Field Director Russell Hott said. “He has displayed a blatant disregard for our immigration laws, and more importantly, for the safety and wellbeing of our community."

According to ICE, Ramos-Giron first entered the US illegally on an unknown date.

In 2012, he was arrested in Loudoun County for brandishing a firearm, leading to his deportation in April 2012.

Ramos-Giron reentered the US again, was arrested in 2019, and convicted federally for being an alien in possession of a firearm.

After a second deportation in 2020, he again reentered the US undetected.

Despite multiple immigration violations, ICE says Fairfax County failed to notify them of his January 2025 release.

“Regardless of the obstacles placed in our way, we remain committed to prioritizing public safety,” Hott said. “The men and women of ICE Washington, DC will continue to arrest and remove criminal alien threats from our Washington, DC and Virginia neighborhoods.”

Ramos-Giron remains in ICE custody as of Tuesday, April 29.

