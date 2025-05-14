Serial Flasher Busted In Fairfax County After 10-Year Indecent Exposure Spree, Police Say

Last month, the Fairfax County Police Department issued an alert as they sought a man connected to at least four separate incidents between 2015 and 2025.

The incidents were reported in the 9500 block of Courthouse Road in Vienna and the 4600 block of Stonecroft Boulevard in Chantilly.

On Wednesday, May 24, authorities announced that Fairfax resident Arthur Mobley has been identified as the wanted suspect and he was arrested by investigators.

Video of the suspicious man previously released can be found here.

Detectives believe Mobley is responsible for similar crimes in the same area — one on April 29, 2023, and another on April 24, 2024 — both reported between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Mobley is now charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties and an obscene sexual display, according to police.

He is being held without bond.

Detectives say they are still investigating the incident and are asking any possible additional victims to come forward.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chantilly and receive free news updates.