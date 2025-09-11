Chantilly resident Samuel Young Choi, 34, a licensed physical therapist, is facing multiple charges following complaints from a woman who was allegedly inappropriately touched on at least two occasions, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

On Monday, Sept. 8, officers were called to investigate a reported sex offense in the 8000 block of Innovation Park Drive in Merrifield, when a woman reported that she was assaulted during an appointment.

When the victim attempted to leave, police say that Choi blocked her from exiting and took her phone before she was ultimately able to get out and report the incident.

During the investigation, detectives also determined that Choi allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on a second occasion while she was receiving treatment.

Choi was charged with:

Two counts of aggravated sexual battery;

Robbery;

Abduction.

Anyone who may have been victimized by him has been asked to come forward to detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chantilly and receive free news updates.