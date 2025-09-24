Ricardo Botts, 36, has been charged with the murder of his mother, 66-year-old Pamela Botts, during an early morning domestic disturbance, police said.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, to a home in the 2100 block of 32nd Place SE to probe a reported assault.

Upon arrival, officers found Pamela Botts suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed by DC Fire and EMS personnel to the hospital, where she died less than two days later, officials said.

According to court documents, Botts attacked his 66-year-old mother in the living room of their shared home, stabbing her repeatedly in the head and face.

She died within 36 hours. Immediately after the assault, Botts fled from the rear of the home as police officers arrived at the scene.

Ricardo Botts was tracked down and charged with second-degree murder while armed in Chantilly, Virginia. He was ordered to be held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.

