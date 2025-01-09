Police Identify Two Men Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Frigid Chantilly Pond

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of a tragic drowning after a vehicle was accidentally driven into a pond, claiming the lives of two men.

Fairfax County police were called to the 3900 block of Centerview Drive at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, for reports of a submerged vehicle, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Responding officers found the car fully underwater.

Emergency crews from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department recovered two men from the vehicle, though both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were later identified as 55-year-old Karna Khadka and 20-year-old Nischal Bhatta, both of Chantilly.

“Preliminarily, detectives believe the vehicle was being operated in a private parking lot when it went over the curb and down a hill into the pond,” police said in a statement.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fairfax County police.

