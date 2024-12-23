Pedestrian Killed In Crash That Shut Down Lanes On Route 28 In Chantilly (Developing)

First responders were called to a stretch of the roadway in Chantilly at around 7 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the area of Poplar Tree Road, where there were reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, the pedestrian - only identified as an adult male - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene.

During the investigation into the fatal crash, two northbound lanes on Route 28 were closed and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

More details are expected to be released.

