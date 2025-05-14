Nicolas Martin Zimmerman, 35, of Chantilly, was arrested on April 7 and is facing multiple felony charges, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Zimmerman, a former teacher at St. Veronica’s Catholic School in Chantilly, taught at the school from August 2015 through February 2025, officials said on Wednesday, May 14.

He was arrested in April.

Zimmerman is now charged with two counts of felony electronic solicitation, nine counts of felony possession of child pornography, and one count of felony indecent liberties, according to LCSO.

Zimmerman is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, the sheriff said.

Detectives with the LCSO Special Victims Unit believe there may be additional victims and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at the sheriff's office by calling (703) 777-1021.

