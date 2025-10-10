Fair Oaks resident Nelson Gabriel Robles was arrested after allegedly exposing and touching himself in broad daylight on Wednesday, Oct. 8, the Fairfax County Police Department announced Friday.

Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of Stonecroft Boulevard, where an adult victim reported seeing a man masturbating by a public bus stop, according to police.

An officer who happened to be nearby responded quickly and detained a man matching the suspect’s description.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Bureau took over the investigation and later identified additional victims who also witnessed the act.

Robles was arrested and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Indecent liberties;

Indecent exposure;

Obscene sexual display.

He’s being held without bond.

Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victims are receiving support and resources.

