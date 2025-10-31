Hej, DMV! IKEA Bringing Huge New Store To Chantilly In 2026

IKEA is bringing another massive store to Northern Virginia.

The Swedish retail giant announced plans to open a new 110,000-square-foot IKEA in Chantilly in spring 2026, marking its third Virginia location.

The new store will rise at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center Drive, near the intersection of Willard Road and Brookfield Corporate Drive, between Routes 28 and 567.

It will replace the Dulles Expo Center, which is slated to close and be converted.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion across the DMV to bring the dream of a better home within reach for more people across the country,” Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer of IKEA US, said.

“The opening of IKEA Chantilly highlights our commitment to bring IKEA closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions.”

The store will feature fully-furnished room displays tailored to local lifestyles, along with more than 7,700 products on display, officials said.

Customers will be able to take home over 4,400 items immediately, including smaller furniture and accessories, while larger pieces — from sofas to beds — can be ordered online for free in-store pickup or low-cost delivery.

IKEA Chantilly will also include a traditional Swedish food market serving fan favorites like meatballs, veggie dogs, and cinnamon buns, officials noted.

There will also be a central design area where shoppers can work one-on-one with experts to plan kitchens, bedrooms, and small spaces, as well as an "As-Is Department offering gently used and discontinued items for sustainable, budget-friendly shopping"

“I’m excited to bring the IKEA experience and stylish, functional, and affordable home furnishings to more customers in the DMV,” Scott Reid, market manager for IKEA Woodbridge, said.

“We are meeting the many people where they are, and I’m thrilled that we are continuing to grow our presence across the DMV.”

The Chantilly opening is part of IKEA’s broader push to expand its physical footprint while enhancing online shopping and delivery options — including lower-cost shipping, Click & Collect services, and TaskRabbit assembly.

When it opens next year, IKEA Chantilly will join the retailer’s locations in Woodbridge and Norfolk, continuing the brand’s steady growth across the region.

