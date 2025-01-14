Father Of Three, Student Chasing American Dream Mourned Following Fatal Chantilly Pond Crash

Karna Khadka, 55, and 20-year-old Nishchal Bhatta lost their lives last week when their car plunged into a frigid Chantilly pond, likely due to icy road conditions.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Centerview Drive at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, for reports of a submerged vehicle, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Responding officers found the car fully underwater.

Emergency crews from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department pulled the two men from the vehicle, though both were pronounced dead at the scene.

As news of their sudden deaths spread, the community quickly rallied around the grieving families, offering both emotional and financial support.

"This unexpected tragedy has left their families in profound grief and emotional turmoil," a spokesperson for the NRNA Virginia Chapter said. "Along with the unimaginable loss, they now face significant financial challenges.

"We are humbly seeking your support to perform the necessary rituals and final rites for Karna Khadka and Nishchal, ensuring their family can honor them with the dignity they deserve."

Khadka a father of three, was remembered as "a pillar of strength for his family, and a beloved friend to all who knew him.

"His warmth, kindness, and unwavering support for his family and community will forever be remembered."

The 20-year-old Bhatta, the only son in his family, had come to the country six months ago on a student visa with dreams of a brighter future.

Organizers of a fundraiser on behalf of the two set up by the NRNA described him as "a bright and ambitious young man.

"Nishchal was the only son in his family, and his untimely passing has left a void that can never be filled," they added.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of the families can be found here.

"Your generosity will not only help bring peace to their families but also serve as a testament to the love and compassion that unites us all in times of despair," organizers wrote.

"If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with your network would also mean the world to us," the NRNA spokesperson added. "Let us come together to support these grieving families and honor the lives of Karna and Nishchal."

