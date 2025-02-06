Codi Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Noah Crooks In Loudoun County

A Critical Missing Child Alert was issued on Tuesday, Feb. 6, for Noah Crooks, who disappeared from his home on Iverson Drive in Chantilly around 6:35 p.m. the previous day, according to officials.

Crooks is described as being 5-foot-8, weighing 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, gray shorts, and socks—without shoes, and authorities say he may be carrying a large knife.

According to Virginia State Police, the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for residents in the area of the 26000 block of Springdale Drive in Chantilly (South Riding) to check their home security footage for any possible sighting of Crooks.

Anyone who sees Crooks is urged to use caution and contact 911 or the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

