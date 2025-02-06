Chantilly Burglar Steals Church Donation Box, Money From School: Cops

Fairfax County Police arrested Thomas Hamilton, 58, after responding to a larceny report at a church in the 13800 block of Poplar Tree Road on Jan. 30.

Hamilton allegedly walked into the church and stole a donation box filled with money before fleeing the scene, a spokesperson for the department said. Officers quickly located him nearby, and after a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

During their investigation, detectives linked Hamilton to a burglary two days earlier, on Jan. 28, at a school in the 4500 block of Walney Road, where he allegedly broke in and stole money.

Hamilton was charged with burglary, destruction of property, and petit larceny. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

