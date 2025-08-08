Chantilly resident Akbar Yunusi is facing a laundry list of charges after he was picked up by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents returning to the country earlier this week, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Investigators say that on April 20, officers were called to the 14000 block of Braddock Road in Centreville, where there was a reported sex offense involving Yunusi and a 14-year-old child, who was caught in a vehicle by their parents.

Yunusi was approached by the parents, and fled when he was confronted — before police arrived.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Yunusi met the teen through social media, then traveled to see her on multiple occasions to "engage in illicit acts with the minor."

According to police, it was also determined that on April 21 — one day after being caught — Yunusi purchased a one-way flight to Istanbul, Turkey, though his freedom was short-lived.

On Aug. 3, with the assistance of CBP, Yunusi was arrested when he returned to the US.

Yunusi was charged with:

Three counts of taking indecent liberties with children;

Eight counts of use of communication system to facilitate certain crimes against children;

Three counts of production of child pornography;

Sodomy;

Aggravated sexual battery.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

