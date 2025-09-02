Virginia Homeowner Left Picking Up Pieces After Fairfax County House Fire (Photos)

First responders were called early on Sunday, Aug. 31 to a two-alarm fire that was reported at around 6 a.m. in the 15400 block of Meherrin Court, where they were met by flames showing from a home and smoke billowing through the air.

Crews were able to knock down the flames and control the fire, staying through the morning to hit hot spots and begin clearing out the home.

No injuries were reported — but the damage was done.

"After a house fire, I am looking to raise funds to be able to rehouse and replace lost appliances," the fire victim pleaded on GoFundMe set up to raise cash for rebuilding.

"Unfortunately, I did not have renter's insurance, and due to renting the basement, all of my possessions in the basement have been burned or severely water damaged."

Nearly $1,500 has been raised from more than a dozen donors in less than 24 hours after the fundraiser was started.

"I feel silly asking for assistance," "Alex S" posted. "But at the moment, it would be very much appreciated."

Anyone looking to donate to "help rehouse and replace lost items after (the) fire" can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Centreville and receive free news updates.