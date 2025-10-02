‘Unstoppable Warrior’: Virginia Mom, Teacher Jessica Shivers Dies At 43 After Cancer Battle

Shivers, 43, died peacefully on September 24 at Inova Fairfax Medical Center in Falls Church after a brave battle.

For more than a decade, Shivers taught pre-K through second grade in Fairfax County, Arlington, and DC schools. She later worked for an organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities find meaningful work while pursuing her Master’s degree in Counseling, according to her obituary.

Away from work, Shivers was a devoted wife and mother.

She "loved the beach, road trips, singing Taylor Swift songs, concerts, and cooking with her daughter, Lilly," her family wrote.

"Despite growing up hearing impaired, she became a multi-instrumentalist, playing piano, violin, flute, and clarinet," they added. "Most recently, she had begun teaching herself guitar."

The tributes that have poured in describe her as a light who left an imprint everywhere she went.

“Rest in peace to one of the most kind and gentle souls you would ever meet and if you got to meet her and know her then you were one of the lucky ones,” wrote Jennifer Shaffer. “You never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with kindness because that is all you knew.”

Sarah Hall remembered her sorority sister, saying, “Even though we drifted apart after I left Gallaudet, I’ll always remember her as my big sorority sister and the moments we shared during that time. I’m thankful for those memories and for the light she carried.”

Her longtime friend, Mindi Scroggs Greenland, said, “I am heartbroken, yet I hear your voice reminding me that having 25 years of knowing you were the most amazing ones."

"I love you, Jessica Shivers, and will miss you, my dear friend. For Tony Shivers and Lilly, the Greenlands love you too and we are with you, always.”

Her husband, Tony Shivers, thanked the community for its support.

“Please know that your support in any form is deeply appreciated,” he said. “Good vibes, prayers, hugs, and anything else are always welcome.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family cover medical bills and related expenses. As of this week, more than $7,100 has been raised toward a $9,000 goal.

"She excelled as a teacher and was in grad school to become a school counselor, touching countless young lives," Tony Shivers wrote.

"Even in her final days, she celebrated her daughter Lilly’s accomplishments and cherished time with family and friends. Jess’s faith, humor, and zest for life inspired everyone who knew her."

Click here to support the Shivers family

"With everything going on, Jess had to step away from working, and even with insurance and Medicare, there were still some intense medical bills," organizers wrote.

"Though her battle is over, her love, lessons, and laughter live on in Lilly and all of us who were blessed to know her."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Centreville and receive free news updates.