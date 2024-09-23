Police Probing Fatal Crash After Man Struck By Multiple Vehicles In Centreville Intersection

Centreville resident Tracy Roane, 56, has been identified as the man who was killed in his hometown on Saturday night while walking near the intersection of Route 29 and White Post Road.

According to police, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called in to investigate a reported pedestrian strike in the area of Route 29 and White Post Road in Centreville.

Investigators say that Roane was walking in the northbound lanes of Route 29 when he was initially struck by an SUV. Roane then remained in the roadway and was struck by additional vehicles, they added.

At the time of the fatal strikes, Roane was not in a crosswalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the drivers involved in the fatal incident remained at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the drivers, while speed remains under investigation, as does alcohol usage involving Roane.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Centreville and receive free news updates.