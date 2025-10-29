It happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, near James Madison Highway and Heathcote Boulevard in Haymarket, where officers found 27-year-old Gavin Michael Eveker of Centreville behaving erratically in the roadway, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators said Eveker appeared to be under the influence and had also damaged property at a nearby business before officers arrived.

Once detained, police said Eveker attempted to headbutt an officer, though no contact was made. During transport, he allegedly kicked the cruiser’s partition, forcing the officer to pull over to re-secure him.

That’s when things escalated — police said Eveker tried to get out of the vehicle and came into contact with the officer before finally being restrained without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Eveker was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, destruction of property, and public intoxication, police said.

His court date is pending, and bond was unavailable as of Wednesday, Oct. 29, according to Prince William County Police.

