Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units rushed to the 15600 block of Braddock Road around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 after receiving reports of a large fire at the family-owned farm.

Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the roof of the barn, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries were reported; however, officials confirmed that multiple chickens perished in the fire.

"Our beloved barn burned down this morning," owners of the farm posted on Instagram. "The farm caretaker Sam was already up and called it in quickly, and we are thankful for the strong and skilled response of both Loudoun and Fairfax Fire departments.

"Because of their efforts, the blaze was contained and the damage was limited to the barn itself," they added.

"We lost about a dozen chickens, a tractor, and, of course, one of our most popular slides, along with the iconic sunflower and other art that decorated the barn."

They also made note that "everyone's favorite mama pig Leona only lives at the barn during the fall season, so she was not impacted."

Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Cox Farms, a popular family-run farm known for its fall festival and seasonal attractions, has been a staple in the Centreville community for decades.

The investigation remains ongoing.

