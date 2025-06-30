Centreville Man Flashed, Pleasured Himself In Public On Popular Trail, Police Say

Osman Quintana Herrara was arrested on Thursday, June 26, and charged with three counts of indecent exposure, Fairfax County Police announced on Monday, June 30.

Police said officers first responded around 4:10 p.m. on April 24, to the area of Maple Run Lane and Middle Ridge Drive in Greenbriar for a report of a man who had exposed himself before running away.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the man.

Detectives then took over the investigation and ultimately identified Quintana Herrara as the suspect. Investigators then linked him to two similar cases in 2024 near the Rocky Run Trail, where a man was seen masturbating or exposing himself on the path.

Quintana Herrara was booked at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and later released on a $1,500 bond, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or believes they were a victim is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

